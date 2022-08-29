Menu
2018 Ford F-150

128,749 KM

Details Description

$30,998

XLT

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

128,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9066619
  • Stock #: D7432
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB8JFC82519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, SYNC

This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,749 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB8JFC82519.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



