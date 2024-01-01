$13,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SE
2018 Ford Focus
SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,357KM
VIN 1FADP3F25JL253425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Ford Focus is for sale today.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This sedan has 121,357 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Focus's trim level is SE. The mid-range Focus SE is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with SYNC and Bluetooth connectivity, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port, a rearview camera, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3F25JL253425.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Ford Focus