$20,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
Energi SE LEATHER SUNROOF REM-START
2018 Ford Fusion
Energi SE LEATHER SUNROOF REM-START
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,498
+ taxes & licensing
85,350KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0PUXJR258211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9291
- Mileage 85,350 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE !! HYBRID APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REMOTE START, PROXIMITY KEY, BUTTON START, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
This 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is for sale today.
Buying a hybrid used to be a compromising experience. The advantage was the excellent fuel economy, but it came with big downsides like lack-luster performance and unsightly design. Say goodbye to compromise with the stylish Ford Fusion Energi. It has a gas engine mated to an innovative electric motor which produces zero emissions on a full charge and becomes an efficient hybrid when you need more range. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is a great pick. This sedan has 85,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion Energi's trim level is SE. The SE trim offers generous features and tech in this plug-in hybrid. It has an EV mode button with three settings, SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated, power front seats, automatic climate control with air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats to maximize cargo space, power windows, power locks, a rotary gear shift dial, active noise control, steering wheel controls for cruise control and audio, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, eight airbags, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0PUXJR258211.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
