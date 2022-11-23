Menu
2018 Ford Transit

126,209 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

VAN Mid-Roof

2018 Ford Transit

VAN Mid-Roof

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9404521
  • Stock #: D7742
  • VIN: 1FTYR1CM3JKB48761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 126,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Transit Van is for sale today.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 126,209 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR1CM3JKB48761.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

