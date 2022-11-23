$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
VAN Mid-Roof
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
126,209KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404521
- Stock #: D7742
- VIN: 1FTYR1CM3JKB48761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 126,209 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 126,209 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR1CM3JKB48761.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
