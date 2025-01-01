$18,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT - Low Mileage
2018 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT - Low Mileage
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,000KM
VIN NM0LS7F74J1381607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2018 Ford Transit Connect Van is for sale today.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This low mileage van has just 13,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, fog lights, air conditioning, power mirrors, cruise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7F74J1381607.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
2018 Ford Transit Connect