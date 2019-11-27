AWD LEATH PANO P/SEATS CAM HS P/GATE 20 AL 5-PASS ALL-TERRAIN-PKG!



This 2018 GMC Acadia is for sale today.



This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 32635 kms. It's ebony in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.



Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Pano P/seats Cam Hs P/gate 20 Al 5-pass All-terrain-pkg.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Surround Audio

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Rear buckets

Simulated wood door trim

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Aluminum/simulated wood dash trim

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Capacity: 82 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.5 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 2,858 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,024 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg

Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm

Overall Width: 1,915 mm

IntelliLink

Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink

3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,794 kg

Overall Length: 4,917 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,237 L

Overall height: 1,676 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 790 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,090 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system

OnStar and GMC connected services capable

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert

