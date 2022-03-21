$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon
base
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
160,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916115
- Stock #: D7292
- VIN: 1GTH5BEA0J1261786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Extended Cab pickup has 160,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Base. This pickup truck is an outstanding value. It comes with cloth seats, a power driver's seat, a driver information center, power windows, an AM/FM stereo with a USB port and an aux jack, 6 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2