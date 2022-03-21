Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

160,000 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

base

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8916115
  • Stock #: D7292
  • VIN: 1GTH5BEA0J1261786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows

This 2018 GMC Canyon is for sale today.

This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Extended Cab pickup has 160,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is Base. This pickup truck is an outstanding value. It comes with cloth seats, a power driver's seat, a driver information center, power windows, an AM/FM stereo with a USB port and an aux jack, 6 speaker audio, a rearview camera, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



