2018 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT

2018 GMC Savana

Cargo Van WT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,514KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4971861
  • Stock #: D4181
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG5J1299769
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Low Mileage, CAM CHROME-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS PWR-GRP!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today.

If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This low mileage van has just 29,514 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.

Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This multi purpose cargo van includes air conditioning, power windows and door locks, a tire pressure monitoring system, six built in tie down anchors, Stabilitrak stability control system, 16 inch wheels, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt plug-in plus it even has tow haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Chrome-bumpers Cage Boards Pwr-grp.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 75
  • Tires: Prefix: LT
  • Tires: Load Rating: E
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Cancellable Passenger Airbag
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • 3 Door
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Black bumpers
  • Total Number of Speakers: 2
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Rear door type: Split swing-out
  • Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out
  • Grey steel rims
  • 1st row curtain head airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Overall Width: 2,012 mm
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Capacity: 117 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,901 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,692 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,429 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm
  • Curb weight: 2,370 kg
  • Passenger airbag deactivation switch
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • AppLink
  • Max cargo capacity: 6,788 L
  • Overall height: 2,149 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.7 s
  • CAM CHROME-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS PWR-GRP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

