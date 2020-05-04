2018 GMC Savana

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 75

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Black grille Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front Security Audio system security

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Vinyl Floor Covering

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Digital Audio Input

Cancellable Passenger Airbag

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

3 Door

Wheel Width: 6.5

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Auxilliary engine cooler

Manual passenger mirror adjustment

Manual driver mirror adjustment

AC power outlet: 1

Black bumpers

Total Number of Speakers: 2

Vinyl seat upholstery

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Rear door type: Split swing-out

Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out

Grey steel rims

1st row curtain head airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Overall Width: 2,012 mm

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Front Head Room: 1,011 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Fuel Capacity: 117 L

Gross vehicle weight: 3,901 kg

Overall Length: 5,692 mm

Wheelbase: 3,429 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm

Curb weight: 2,370 kg

Passenger airbag deactivation switch

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Integrated satellite communications

AppLink

Max cargo capacity: 6,788 L

Overall height: 2,149 mm

Halogen aero-composite headlights

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.7 s

CAM CHROME-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS PWR-GRP

