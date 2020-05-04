169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Low Mileage, CAM CHROME-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS PWR-GRP!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today.
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This low mileage van has just 29,514 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This multi purpose cargo van includes air conditioning, power windows and door locks, a tire pressure monitoring system, six built in tie down anchors, Stabilitrak stability control system, 16 inch wheels, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt plug-in plus it even has tow haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Chrome-bumpers Cage Boards Pwr-grp.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
