2018 GMC Savana

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Manual front air conditioning Trim Black grille Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Security Audio system security

Additional Features Rear View Camera Vinyl Floor Covering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Cancellable Passenger Airbag Vehicle Emissions: Federal ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 3 Door Wheel Width: 6.5 Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment AC power outlet: 1 Black bumpers Total Number of Speakers: 2 Vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear door type: Split swing-out Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out Grey steel rims 1st row curtain head airbags Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 2,012 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Capacity: 117 L Gross vehicle weight: 3,901 kg Overall Length: 5,692 mm Wheelbase: 3,429 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm Curb weight: 2,370 kg Passenger airbag deactivation switch Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications AppLink Max cargo capacity: 6,788 L Overall height: 2,149 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.7 s CAM PWR-GROUP CHROM-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS

