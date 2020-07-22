This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van is for sale today.
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This low mileage van has just 27,683 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is WT. This multi purpose cargo van includes air conditioning, power windows and door locks, a tire pressure monitoring system, six built in tie down anchors, Stabilitrak stability control system, 16 inch wheels, vinyl surfaces to make it easier to clean, a 120 volt plug-in plus it even has tow haul mode to change the transmission and engine settings when you're hauling a heavy load. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Pwr-group Chrom-bumpers Cage Boards.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Black grille
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Audio system security
Rear View Camera
Vinyl Floor Covering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 6.5
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
AC power outlet: 1
Black bumpers
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear door type: Split swing-out
Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out
Grey steel rims
1st row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 2,012 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Gross vehicle weight: 3,901 kg
Overall Length: 5,692 mm
Wheelbase: 3,429 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm
Curb weight: 2,370 kg
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
AppLink
Max cargo capacity: 6,788 L
Overall height: 2,149 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.7 s
CAM PWR-GROUP CHROM-BUMPERS CAGE BOARDS
