2018 GMC Terrain

40,228 KM

Details Features

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Back Up Camera Keyless Start Heated Front Seats

2018 GMC Terrain

Back Up Camera Keyless Start Heated Front Seats

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

40,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010004
  • Stock #: 16354
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV6JL349955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

