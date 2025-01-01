$18,990+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE - a sleek and sophisticated SUV that redefines the meaning of power and comfort.
- Air conditioning for a cool, refreshing ride
- Cloth seating for premium comfort
- Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
- Remote start for effortless convenience
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
This versatile SUV puts you in the driver's seat, quite literally. With its powerful engine, advanced safety features, and premium interior, the TERRAIN SLE is the ultimate companion for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Elevate your driving experience and make a statement on the road.
The 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE is the perfect choice for busy professionals, growing families, and adventurous souls who demand more from their vehicle. Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality - all wrapped up in one exceptional package.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Vehicle Features
