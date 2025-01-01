Menu
Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE - a sleek and sophisticated SUV that redefines the meaning of power and comfort.

Air conditioning for a cool, refreshing ride
Cloth seating for premium comfort
Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
Remote start for effortless convenience
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

This versatile SUV puts you in the drivers seat, quite literally. With its powerful engine, advanced safety features, and premium interior, the TERRAIN SLE is the ultimate companion for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Elevate your driving experience and make a statement on the road.

The 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE is the perfect choice for busy professionals, growing families, and adventurous souls who demand more from their vehicle. Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality - all wrapped up in one exceptional package.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2018 GMC Terrain

120,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

12566378

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV0JL283614

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2018 GMC Terrain