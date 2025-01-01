$20,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD SLT
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD SLT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the remarkable 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT, a sophisticated SUV dressed in an elegant gray hue. This vehicle not only makes a statement with its robust All-Wheel Drive and precise handling, but also with its finely-tuned 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower.
The exterior of this SUV showcases stunning alloy wheels and the sleek aesthetics of an urban-ready companion. Step inside to find luxurious leather seats, heated for your comfort, paired with the convenience of power-adjustable and heated mirrors. The interior design is both functional and stylish, providing a premium experience.
Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology such as the backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration. The Terrain also includes safety features like cruise control, keyless entry, remote start, and a suite of driver assistance programs, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
This 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT is ideally suited for the discerning driver looking for luxury, comfort, and capability in an SUV. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this vehicle firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-977-1235