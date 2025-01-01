Menu
Introducing the remarkable 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT, a sophisticated SUV dressed in an elegant gray hue. This vehicle not only makes a statement with its robust All-Wheel Drive and precise handling, but also with its finely-tuned 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower. The exterior of this SUV showcases stunning alloy wheels and the sleek aesthetics of an urban-ready companion. Step inside to find luxurious leather seats, heated for your comfort, paired with the convenience of power-adjustable and heated mirrors. The interior design is both functional and stylish, providing a premium experience. Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology such as the backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration. The Terrain also includes safety features like cruise control, keyless entry, remote start, and a suite of driver assistance programs, giving you peace of mind on every journey. This 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT is ideally suited for the discerning driver looking for luxury, comfort, and capability in an SUV. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this vehicle firsthand.

2018 GMC Terrain

131,189 KM

12890510

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
131,189KM
VIN 3GKALVEX5JL300396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the remarkable 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT, a sophisticated SUV dressed in an elegant gray hue. This vehicle not only makes a statement with its robust All-Wheel Drive and precise handling, but also with its finely-tuned 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower.
The exterior of this SUV showcases stunning alloy wheels and the sleek aesthetics of an urban-ready companion. Step inside to find luxurious leather seats, heated for your comfort, paired with the convenience of power-adjustable and heated mirrors. The interior design is both functional and stylish, providing a premium experience.
Stay connected and safe with cutting-edge technology such as the backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and smart device integration. The Terrain also includes safety features like cruise control, keyless entry, remote start, and a suite of driver assistance programs, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
This 2018 GMC Terrain AWD SLT is ideally suited for the discerning driver looking for luxury, comfort, and capability in an SUV. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this vehicle firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

