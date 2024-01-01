2018 Honda Accord

Menu
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this stunning vehicle, featuring a sleek black cloth interior and 17 aluminum alloy wheels. Heres what you can look forward to:

Key Features:
Comfort & Convenience:

Automatic temperature control and dual-zone A/C for personalized climate settings.
Heated front bucket seats and heated door mirrors for those chilly days.
Power driver seat, power steering, and power windows for effortless adjustments.
Remote keyless entry and illuminated entry for added convenience.
Technology & Entertainment:

8-speaker audio system and AM/FM radio for a premium sound experience.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity.
Radio data system and steering wheel-mounted audio controls for easy access to your favorite tunes.
Trip computer and outside temperature display to keep you informed on the go.
Safety & Security:

4-wheel disc brakes and ABS for reliable stopping power.
Dual front and side impact airbags, along with knee and overhead airbags, ensuring comprehensive protection.
Electronic Stability Control and traction control for enhanced handling.
Emergency communication system: HondaLink for peace of mind.
Exterior parking camera rear for effortless parking and reversing.
Performance:

Four-wheel independent suspension and front/rear anti-roll bars for a smooth and stable ride.
Speed control and speed-sensing steering for a responsive driving experience.
Auto high-beam headlights and fully automatic headlights for optimal visibility.
Additional Features:

Bumpers in body color and a stylish cloth seat trim for a cohesive look.
Variably intermittent wipers and a rear window defroster for clear visibility in any weather.
Split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo and passenger space.
This vehicle is designed to make every drive enjoyable and hassle-free. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a car that truly has it all. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

INSGMT

2018 Honda Accord

155,939 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

LX APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

2018 Honda Accord

LX APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,939KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F19JA803603

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40812X
  • Mileage 155,939 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

905-684-8791

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2018 Honda Accord