$23,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan SPORT 2.0
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan SPORT 2.0
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,139KM
VIN 1HGCV2F36JA801752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 117,139 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport 2.0. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Honda Accord