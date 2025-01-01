$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sport ** LDW, FCW, HTD SEATS **
Location
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,013KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F32JA812208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,013 KM
Vehicle Description
LANE KEEP ASSIST * ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 1.5L 4 CYL., AUTO, SPORT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 19" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.
WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.
NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.
LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Honda Accord