The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE in brilliant white with a responsive front-wheel-drive setup offers great handling for those who appreciate both style and performance. This sedans sleek body and sophisticated design are complemented by a set of stylish alloy wheels that truly elevate its presence on the road. Inside, the Civic Sedan SE provides a comfortable environment with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. The heated front seats and leather steering wheel create a cozy interior that perfectly balances utility and luxury. Enjoy seamless access with smart device integration and keyless entry, while stretch-out comfort is further enhanced by the roomy seating. Technologically advanced, this Civic includes a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and remote start, making every journey easier and more enjoyable. Stay protected with adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and lane assist, ensuring peace of mind in every drive. Whether youre a commuter, family driver, or someone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle, this Civic Sedan is an excellent choice.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10970A
  • Mileage 149,147 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE in brilliant white with a responsive front-wheel-drive setup offers great handling for those who appreciate both style and performance. This sedans sleek body and sophisticated design are complemented by a set of stylish alloy wheels that truly elevate its presence on the road.
Inside, the Civic Sedan SE provides a comfortable environment with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. The heated front seats and leather steering wheel create a cozy interior that perfectly balances utility and luxury. Enjoy seamless access with smart device integration and keyless entry, while stretch-out comfort is further enhanced by the roomy seating.
Technologically advanced, this Civic includes a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and remote start, making every journey easier and more enjoyable. Stay protected with adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and lane assist, ensuring peace of mind in every drive.
Whether youre a commuter, family driver, or someone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle, this Civic Sedan is an excellent choice. Contact the dealership today to schedule your test drive and enjoy this dependable car firsthand!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

2018 Honda Civic