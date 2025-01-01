$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE SE CVT Sedan
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10970A
- Mileage 149,147 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE in brilliant white with a responsive front-wheel-drive setup offers great handling for those who appreciate both style and performance. This sedans sleek body and sophisticated design are complemented by a set of stylish alloy wheels that truly elevate its presence on the road.
Inside, the Civic Sedan SE provides a comfortable environment with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. The heated front seats and leather steering wheel create a cozy interior that perfectly balances utility and luxury. Enjoy seamless access with smart device integration and keyless entry, while stretch-out comfort is further enhanced by the roomy seating.
Technologically advanced, this Civic includes a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and remote start, making every journey easier and more enjoyable. Stay protected with adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and lane assist, ensuring peace of mind in every drive.
Whether youre a commuter, family driver, or someone seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle, this Civic Sedan is an excellent choice. Contact the dealership today to schedule your test drive and enjoy this dependable car firsthand!
Vehicle Features
