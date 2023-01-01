Menu
2018 Honda Civic

112,655 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

coupe si

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

Used
  • Listing ID: 9448486
  • Stock #: 9223
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A54JH220009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9223
  • Mileage 112,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats

This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today.

The Honda Civic Coupe has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Coupe has a seat for you. This coupe has 112,655 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Coupe's trim level is Si. This Civic Si is an exhilarating sport compact that's guaranteed to thrill. On top of its impressive performance and distinct appearance package, it comes with a Display Audio System with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, heated front seats, wireless charging, a rear spoiler, automatic LED headlights, fog lights, aluminum sport pedals, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

