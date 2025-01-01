$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Pilot
EX-L RES
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Nice, well equipped, V6, All Wheel Drive, 8 Passengers, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear DVD Player, Rear Heat Controls, Rear Heated Seats, P. Sunroof, Rear doors Sun Shades, Alloy Wheels, Right Lane change Camera, Steering wheel audio controls, Heated Steering Wheels, Factory Remote Starter, Power Rear door, P. Seats, Brand New Brakes and Tires, Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Avoidance Alert, Only 150,617 Kms, Asking $34,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
Ed's Auto Sales
905-680-4400