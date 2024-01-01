Menu
Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats

This 2018 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today.

Honda threw out the rulebook with the latest version of the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. Theres never been a pickup thats easier to drive, packed with quirks, versatility, and character making the 2018 Honda Ridgeline one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,712 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Ridgelines trim level is LX. This Ridgeline LX is an outstanding value. It comes with all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, an in-bed trunk and dual action tailgate, heated front seats, remote start, a rear view camera, a display audio system with Bluetooth and 7 speaker audio, 2 USB ports, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and much more.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 5FPYK3F35JB501671

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats

This 2018 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today.

Honda threw out the rulebook with the latest version of the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive, packed with quirks, versatility, and character making the 2018 Honda Ridgeline one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,712 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Ridgeline's trim level is LX. This Ridgeline LX is an outstanding value. It comes with all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, an in-bed trunk and dual action tailgate, heated front seats, remote start, a rear view camera, a display audio system with Bluetooth and 7 speaker audio, 2 USB ports, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

