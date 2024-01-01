Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

48,955 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,955KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF3JU540949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,955 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX FWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX FWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats 36,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box Nav Back Up Camera for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box Nav Back Up Camera 58,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai FWD 4dr S Manual Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai FWD 4dr S Manual Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats 97,165 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra