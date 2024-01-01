$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS Auto
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS Auto
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,955KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF3JU540949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,955 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
2021 Kia Sportage LX FWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats 36,023 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box Nav Back Up Camera 58,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai FWD 4dr S Manual Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats 97,165 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Two Guys Quality Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2018 Hyundai Elantra