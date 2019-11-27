APLLE-AUTO HTD-SEATS ALLOYS!



This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.



Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 48239 kms. It's phoenix orange pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Elantra's trim level is GL Auto. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GL trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aplle-auto Htd-seats Alloys.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Head Room: 947 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Overall Width: 1,800 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Front Head Room: 985 mm

Overall height: 1,430 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg

Overall Length: 4,570 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,275 kg

Max cargo capacity: 407 L

Rear Leg Room: 906 mm

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.1 s

Black w/metal-look accents grille

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

