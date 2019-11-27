Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,068KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4381107
  • Stock #: D3746
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU640696
Exterior Colour
Marina Blue Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LEATH ROOF BS HS CAM DUAL-CLIM 17 -AL!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 44068 kms. It's marina blue metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is GLS Auto. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GLS trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, front map lights, metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking forward collision assist, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof Bs Hs Cam Dual-clim 17 -al.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Window grid and roof mount antenna
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 947 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 53 L
  • Overall Width: 1,800 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
  • Front Head Room: 985 mm
  • Overall height: 1,430 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,570 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
  • Leather/piano black shift knob trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s
  • Proximity remote trunk release
  • Curb weight: 1,275 kg
  • Hands Free Power Liftgate
  • Max cargo capacity: 407 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

