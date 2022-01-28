2018 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 2 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8241924

8241924 Stock #: D6661

D6661 VIN: 5NPD74LF2JH298415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Cloud

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,203 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Total Number of Speakers: 6 Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 947 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall Width: 1,800 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Curb weight: 1,255 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Front Head Room: 985 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Overall Length: 4,570 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 407 L Rear Leg Room: 906 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.1 s Black w/metal-look accents grille Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port HTD-SEATS PW PL P/MIRRORS MANUAL (NO-AC)

