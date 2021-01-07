Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

67,560 KM

Details Description Features

$22,415

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,415

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate 1.6L Turbo | LEATHER | NAVI | HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate 1.6L Turbo | LEATHER | NAVI | HUD

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,415

+ taxes & licensing

67,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6453396
  • Stock #: SC1204A
  • VIN: KM8K5CA51JU173148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 1.6L Turbo - Roof Rack Accessory, No Accident History, VERY Local trade, and 2nd set of winter tire.  A supreme deal.  

 

HISTORY: No Accident History - Local Trade - Excellent Condition - Detailed - Dealer Certified Pre-Owned - Average Mileage - Multipoint Inspection

 

SAFETY FEATURES:  Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist,  Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist System, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, High Beam Assist, Backup Camera - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag, Vehicle Stability Control

 

HIGH-VALUE FEATURES:  Navigation System - Leather Interior - Automatic Climate Control - Rain-sensing wiper - Wireless Charger - INFINITI Audio System - Power Sunroof

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.6L Turbo - Silver Leather Interior - Steering Mounted Media Control - Cruise Control - Voice Command - Premium Sound System - Auto Climate Control - 8inch Navigation Infotainment System - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Wireless Charger - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - USB/12V/AUX - FM/AM/XM - Supervision cluster with 4.2" TFT LCD screen, BlueLink®, ElectroChromic rearview mirror with HomeLink® integrated transceiver and compass

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matter to customers from the get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selections from small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Don't let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of St. Catharines

2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 44,011 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V EX A...
 62,524 KM
$19,845 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 64,416 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

Call Dealer

866-369-XXXX

(click to show)

866-369-4811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory