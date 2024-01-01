Menu
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today. <br> <br>Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 86,155 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fe XLs trim level is Luxury. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt to whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Smart power tailgate, drivers integrated memory system, 12-way power drivers seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passengers seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe