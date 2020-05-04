2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood dash trim

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km

Overall Width: 1,880 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm

Overall height: 1,680 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm

Overall Length: 4,700 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

AWD LEATH PANO-ROOF CAM BS 4X-HS HTD-S/W

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.