2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,056KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944513
  • Stock #: D4146
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB8JG552082
Exterior Colour
Twilight Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, AWD LEATH PANO-ROOF CAM BS 4X-HS HTD-S/W!

This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.

A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 12,056 kms. It's twilight black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is SE. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Pano-roof Cam Bs 4x-hs Htd-s/w.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 1,880 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
  • Overall height: 1,680 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,700 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • AWD LEATH PANO-ROOF CAM BS 4X-HS HTD-S/W

