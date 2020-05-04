169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 12,056 kms. It's twilight black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is SE. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated steering wheel, power fuel remote release, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Pano-roof Cam Bs 4x-hs Htd-s/w.
