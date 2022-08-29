Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

24,439 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Sport AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Bluetooth

Sport AWD Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Bluetooth

Location

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9300286
  • Stock #: 15982
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB4JG551465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serrano Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15982
  • Mileage 24,439 KM

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

