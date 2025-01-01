Menu
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this stunning 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir Edition for sale!

Featured Options Include:

-1.6T AWD
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats/Steering Wheel
-Remote Start System
-19" Rays Wheels
-Bluetooth/Sirius XM

Brand new set of summer tires & freshly detailed!


*Includes separate set of winter wheels & tires*


$15,999 + HST/Licensing 
Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! 

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com   


*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

2018 Hyundai Tucson

143,400 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir

13059350

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
143,400KM
VIN KM8J3CA26JU738100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3002
  • Mileage 143,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this stunning 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir Edition for sale!
Featured Options Include:
-1.6T AWD
-Panoramic Sunroof-Heated Seats/Steering Wheel-Remote Start System-19" Rays Wheels-Bluetooth/Sirius XM
Brand new set of summer tires & freshly detailed!

*Includes separate set of winter wheels & tires*

$15,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax 
 For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence! 
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com  


*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-407-3002

2018 Hyundai Tucson