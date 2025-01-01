$15,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,400KM
VIN KM8J3CA26JU738100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3002
- Mileage 143,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this stunning 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir Edition for sale!
Featured Options Include:
-1.6T AWD
-Panoramic Sunroof-Heated Seats/Steering Wheel-Remote Start System-19" Rays Wheels-Bluetooth/Sirius XM
Brand new set of summer tires & freshly detailed!
*Includes separate set of winter wheels & tires*
$15,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax
For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this stunning 2018 Hyundai Tucson Noir Edition for sale!
Featured Options Include:
-1.6T AWD
-Panoramic Sunroof-Heated Seats/Steering Wheel-Remote Start System-19" Rays Wheels-Bluetooth/Sirius XM
Brand new set of summer tires & freshly detailed!
*Includes separate set of winter wheels & tires*
$15,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax
For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Marlin Motors Limited
2010 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 145,200 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte SX 154,000 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI STI 131,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Email Marlin Motors Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-407-XXXX(click to show)
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Marlin Motors Limited
289-407-3002
2018 Hyundai Tucson