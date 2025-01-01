Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 INFINITI QX60 is for sale today. <br> <br>This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Dont let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 133,717 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YEjQt93v9gV97rtMDLmqTO4uxBM9HSNu target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Infiniti QX60

133,717 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Infiniti QX60

Deluxe Touring Group

Watch This Vehicle
12215646

2018 Infiniti QX60

Deluxe Touring Group

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,717KM
VIN 5N1DL0MMXJC525004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,717 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 INFINITI QX60 is for sale today.

This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 133,717 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Infiniti QX50 81,193 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 60,127 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 184,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Infiniti QX60