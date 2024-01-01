$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
S AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
119,955KM
VIN SADCM2FVXJA260986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is for sale today.
This F-Pace takes the pure Jaguar DNA of legendary performance, handling and luxury. Then it adds space and practicality. Technologically advanced to the core, this F-Pace is the most practical Jaguar sports vehicle. It combines enhanced driving exhilaration with adeptness. All enhanced by technologies that improve your driving experience and keep you connected. It has the capability for every road and the capacity for every day. This F-Pace is a Jaguar for you, a Jaguar for your family. This SUV has 119,955 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-Pace's trim level is S AWD. With this F-Pace S, youre not only getting a luxurious SUV, but youre getting pure driving excellence. On top of its amazing performance, this F-Pace comes with the aggressive S appearance package, adaptive dynamics suspension, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a heated leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, emergency braking, a rearview camera, navigation, Meridian premium audio, a power moonroof, and more.
