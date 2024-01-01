Menu
143,852 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

143,852KM
VIN 1C4PJMAB4JD520781

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,852 KM

Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 143,852 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4JD520781.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
HID Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

