$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude - Aluminum Wheels
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,852KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMAB4JD520781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,852 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 143,852 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4JD520781.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 143,852 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAB4JD520781.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
HID Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 174,067 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage 38,976 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 160,720 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Jeep Cherokee