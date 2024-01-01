$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,624KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFJMXJC396009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,624 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 143,624 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. The Grand Cherokee Summit adds comfort and technology pushing this SUV to the next level of luxury. It comes with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, forward collision warning with active braking, Natura Plus leather seats, heated first and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, wood and leather interior trim, a heated steering wheel, four-wheel drive, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation and SiriusXM, a harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJMXJC396009.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 143,624 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. The Grand Cherokee Summit adds comfort and technology pushing this SUV to the next level of luxury. It comes with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, forward collision warning with active braking, Natura Plus leather seats, heated first and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, wood and leather interior trim, a heated steering wheel, four-wheel drive, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation and SiriusXM, a harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJMXJC396009.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2020 Ford Escape SE - Low Mileage 48,509 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 - Low Mileage 59,998 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano SV 91,305 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee