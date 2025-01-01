$30,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
High Altitude II
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
High Altitude II
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,556KM
VIN 1C4RJFCG6JC264212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 111,556 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is High Altitude II. This Grand Cherokee High Altitude is up for any adventure. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, Uconnect with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and premium audio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCG6JC264212.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
