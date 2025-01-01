$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Low Mileage
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,913KM
VIN 1C4RJFJGXJC460091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 69,913 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. The Grand Cherokee Summit adds comfort and technology pushing this SUV to the next level of luxury. It comes with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, forward collision warning with active braking, Natura Plus leather seats, heated first and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, wood and leather interior trim, a heated steering wheel, four-wheel drive, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation and SiriusXM, a harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJGXJC460091.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$33,500
