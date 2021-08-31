2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8007168

8007168 Stock #: D6467

D6467 VIN: 1C4RJFBG7JC218812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,934 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 996 mm Overall Length: 4,821 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 93 L Rear Leg Room: 980 mm Overall height: 1,760 mm Wheelbase: 2,916 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm Overall Width: 1,943 mm Manual child safety locks Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L Curb weight: 2,153 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring ParkSense rear reverse sensing system 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 PANO NAPPA-LEATH NAV BS P/SEATS MEM P/GATE CS HS PREM-AUDIO R/SENS HS

