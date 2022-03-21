Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

92,132 KM

Details Description

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Laredo

Laredo

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Logo_AccidentFree

92,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8916112
  • Stock #: D7291
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3JC364853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Park-Sense, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lights

This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 92,132 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo is an incredible value. This capable SUV comes standard with four-wheel drive, a rearview camera with Park-Sense park assist, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB port, 6-speaker audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium cloth seats, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, power heated mirrors, LED taillights, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG3JC364853.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

