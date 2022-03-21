$32,998+ tax & licensing
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
92,132KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916112
- Stock #: D7291
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG3JC364853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,132 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 92,132 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo is an incredible value. This capable SUV comes standard with four-wheel drive, a rearview camera with Park-Sense park assist, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB port, 6-speaker audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium cloth seats, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, power heated mirrors, LED taillights, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG3JC364853.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
