Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is for sale today. <br> <br>Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Theres simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 109,557 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Wrangler JKs trim level is Sport. Classic style defines this 2018 Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top, and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG1JL903418 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG1JL903418</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Jeep Wrangler

109,557 KM

Details Description

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13123508

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,557KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG1JL903418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 109,557 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler JK's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines this 2018 Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top, and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG1JL903418.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2025 Honda CR-V Sport - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2025 Honda CR-V Sport - Low Mileage 4,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 77,248 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 116,452 KM $34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Jeep Wrangler