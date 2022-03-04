$18,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Kia Forte
2018 Kia Forte
LX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8578976
- Stock #: D6964
- VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE269139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,235 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Kia Forte is for sale today.
The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.This sedan has 57,235 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is LX. Kia has proven again that quality matters. This well built 2018 Kia Forte LX is a roomy, efficient compact sedan capable of covering great distances while providing excellent comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, a 4 speaker stereo system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs, satellite stereo and wireless streaming audio, a 6-way adjustable driver seat and a 4 way adjustable passenger seat, power windows, an engine immobilizer, rear child safety locks and a 60-40 folding rear seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2