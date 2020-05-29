Menu
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

2018 Kia Forte5

2018 Kia Forte5

SX | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT ALRT

2018 Kia Forte5

SX | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT ALRT

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Sale Price

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,620KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091470
  • Stock #: 4890A
  • VIN: 3KPFN5A35JE252711
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Compact Hatchback from Kia. Complete Tech. Complete Package. Complete Luxury. 2018 Forte5 SX-Turbo.

 

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - No Accident History - Excellent Condition - Ontario Vehicle - Local Trade - Dealer Serviced - Dealer Certified

 

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

 

Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.  

 

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation Infotainment System - Blindspot Alert - Dual Automatic Climate Control - Ventilated Front Seat - Heated Seat - Heated Steering - Leather Interior - Leather-wrapped Steering - Power Sunroof - Memory Seat Settings - Lane Departure Warning

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L Turbo - Leather Interior - Push Start - Power Adjustable Seat - Steering Mounted Media Control - Voice Command - Bluetooth - USb/AUX/12V - Leather-wrapped Steering - Dual Automatic Climate Control - Power Window - Power Lock - Power Sideview Mirror (automatic) - Automatic Headlight - 2-Setting Memory Seat Controls - Sunroof - Navigation System 

 

SAFETY FEATURES:  Backup Camera - Blindspot Monitoring Alert - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Backup Camera - Anti-Brake System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor

