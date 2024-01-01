Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sorento LX, available now at Eds Auto Sales. This gray beauty boasts a sleek and stylish design with all-wheel drive, giving you confidence on any road. The spacious interior is finished in a comfortable gray cloth and includes all the features you need for a comfortable ride, including heated seats and a power sunroof. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 179,655km on the odometer, this Sorento is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This Sorento LX is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, including a backup camera for safe and easy parking, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and heated seats for cozy comfort on chilly mornings. And with its spacious cargo area and versatile seating configurations, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, whether youre running errands or embarking on a road trip.</p><p>Here are five features that are sure to make you excited about this 2018 Kia Sorento LX:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> This Sorento is ready to handle any weather conditions with its capable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Parking is a breeze with the rearview camera that helps you see whats behind you.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With its versatile seating configurations and spacious cargo area, this Sorento is perfect for families and adventurers alike.</li></ol><p><em>4Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up-Camera, front and Rear New Brakes. Only 179,655 Kms, Asking $13,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</em></p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2018 Kia Sorento

179,655 KM

$13,995

2018 Kia Sorento

LX, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up-Camera

2018 Kia Sorento

LX, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up-Camera

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

$13,995

179,655KM
VIN 5XYPGDA38JG343287

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,655 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
$13,995

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2018 Kia Sorento