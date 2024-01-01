$13,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up-Camera
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for your family adventures? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sorento LX, available now at Ed's Auto Sales. This gray beauty boasts a sleek and stylish design with all-wheel drive, giving you confidence on any road. The spacious interior is finished in a comfortable gray cloth and includes all the features you need for a comfortable ride, including heated seats and a power sunroof. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 179,655km on the odometer, this Sorento is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
This Sorento LX is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, including a backup camera for safe and easy parking, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and heated seats for cozy comfort on chilly mornings. And with its spacious cargo area and versatile seating configurations, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, whether you're running errands or embarking on a road trip.
Here are five features that are sure to make you excited about this 2018 Kia Sorento LX:
- All-Wheel Drive: This Sorento is ready to handle any weather conditions with its capable all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.
- Backup Camera: Parking is a breeze with the rearview camera that helps you see what's behind you.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Spacious Interior: With its versatile seating configurations and spacious cargo area, this Sorento is perfect for families and adventurers alike.
4Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up-Camera, front and Rear New Brakes. Only 179,655 Kms, Asking $13,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Ed's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-680-4400