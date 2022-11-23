Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

143,746 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX

2018 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9404524
  • Stock #: D7743
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC1J7337960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Streaming Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

This 2018 Kia Sportage is for sale today.

With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This SUV has 143,746 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX. This Sportage EX includes more luxury and features than you would expect. Options include a premium audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on a larger 7 inch display, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB charging ports, chrome exterior accents, front fog lamps, heated leather front seats, larger aluminum wheels, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a rear view camera and a heated steering wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

