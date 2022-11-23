$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
143,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404524
- Stock #: D7743
- VIN: KNDPNCAC1J7337960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,746 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Kia Sportage is for sale today.
With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This SUV has 143,746 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX. This Sportage EX includes more luxury and features than you would expect. Options include a premium audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on a larger 7 inch display, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB charging ports, chrome exterior accents, front fog lamps, heated leather front seats, larger aluminum wheels, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a rear view camera and a heated steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
