2018 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Grey aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm AppLink Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Overall height: 1,662 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Curb weight: 1,659 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,071 kg Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support AWD NAV CAM BT 17 -AL

