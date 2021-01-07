2018 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Express open glass sunroof Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black door trim Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Self-leveling headlights Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 999 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims AppLink Curb weight: 1,676 kg Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Overall height: 1,662 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,071 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM P/SEAT MEM HS P/GATE

