2018 Mazda MAZDA3

43,188 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Keyless Start A/C Nice Low Kms!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Keyless Start A/C Nice Low Kms!

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,188KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10173174
  Stock #: 16389
  VIN: JM1BN1U73J1189097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16389
  • Mileage 43,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

