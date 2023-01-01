2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 1 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10173174

10173174 Stock #: 16389

16389 VIN: JM1BN1U73J1189097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16389

Mileage 43,188 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Stability Control Power Brakes Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.