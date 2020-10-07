Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

80,945 KM

Details Description Features

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

80,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010029
  • Stock #: P3509
  • VIN: JM1BN1U79J1155682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,945 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, and great value!

We've done the following to ensure this vehcile meets our safety standards: Machine front Rotors, Lube Oil and Filter, Machine rear rotors, and Replace key fob battery.

We do business a little different at St Catharines Mazda. In our opinion, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario standards do not meet our standards. If a vehicles critical safety component areas such as brakes, rotors or tires barely pass M.T.O. standards, they DO NOT pass our standards. We will replace those brake pads or rotors or tires because we believe we should. Not because we have to. We complete a lube, oil and filter on every retail used vehicle we sell if the last recorded L.O.F. was out side our acceptable 2 month window. We do this because we care. A lube, oil and filter is not part of the M.T.O. safety requirement.

You can finance this vehicle with us. We are affiliated with most of the major banks that lend at prime and non prime rates. Purchase your vehicle here. Sign up all your paperwork here at time of delivery and drive out 30 minutes later with your special vehicle.

 We are located in St Catharines, Ontario. Only 10 minutes from Grimsby and Niagara Falls, 20 minutes from Hamilton and Fort Erie, 30 minutes from Burlington, Welland and upper Hamilton, 40 minutes from Oakville and Ancaster and Brantford, 50 minutes from Mississauga, Georgetown, Milton, Dundas, Haldimand and Toronto, 1 hr from Brampton and Vaughan, 1 and a half hours from Kitchener, Stratford and Woodstock

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Catharines Mazda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 36,826 KM
$25,199 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL
 32,147 KM
$21,399 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT
 70,133 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6318

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory