2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 63 S AMG® **V8 TWIN TURBO**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$50,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,685KM
VIN 4JGDA7FB8JB116919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,685 KM
Vehicle Description
TONS OF POWER !! AMG !! NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEPING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUTO HIGH BEAM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, APPLE CARPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM AMG LEATHER, POWER SEATS, COOLED/HEATED SEATS, POWER GATE, 21-IN ALLOYS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is for sale today.
The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This SUV has 126,685 kms. It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 577HP 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
