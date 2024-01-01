$43,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
75,473KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGDF6EE4JB061909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 5458A
- Mileage 75,473 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
The GLS is a stylish, spacious, and a dynamically sound take on a family SUV. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The state of the art among large luxury SUVs has achieved a new pinnacle of artistry. New active LED headlamps and a bold new grille flow into a twin power-dome hood. Aerodynamic refinements enhance driving confidence and quiet comfort. Redesigned taillamps feature LED fibre-optics, while dual chrome exhausts punctuate a resculpted rear bumper. Glistening chrome and satin silver details reflect the substance beneath the stylish surface.This SUV has 75,473 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The ultimate three row full size SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC is the entry level GLS but fitted out with luxury options that giving it a ranking far from your conventional entry level models. Offering thorough enjoyment in an Artico leather upholstered interior with dual zone automatic air conditioning and an 8 speaker stereo with Apple and Android smart phone integration, this GLS also offers an integrated navigation system displayed through an 8 inch screen. It also has standard safety options such as 360 degree camera views, child seat sensors, automated parking sensors, blind spot sensors and active brake assist forward collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $375.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
The GLS is a stylish, spacious, and a dynamically sound take on a family SUV. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The state of the art among large luxury SUVs has achieved a new pinnacle of artistry. New active LED headlamps and a bold new grille flow into a twin power-dome hood. Aerodynamic refinements enhance driving confidence and quiet comfort. Redesigned taillamps feature LED fibre-optics, while dual chrome exhausts punctuate a resculpted rear bumper. Glistening chrome and satin silver details reflect the substance beneath the stylish surface.This SUV has 75,473 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The ultimate three row full size SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC is the entry level GLS but fitted out with luxury options that giving it a ranking far from your conventional entry level models. Offering thorough enjoyment in an Artico leather upholstered interior with dual zone automatic air conditioning and an 8 speaker stereo with Apple and Android smart phone integration, this GLS also offers an integrated navigation system displayed through an 8 inch screen. It also has standard safety options such as 360 degree camera views, child seat sensors, automated parking sensors, blind spot sensors and active brake assist forward collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $375.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Suspension
Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport 63,958 KM $37,988 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 69,201 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit DX-A 190,647 KM $5,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS