2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

93,292 KM

Details Description

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Used
93,292KM
VIN WMZYT5C33J3D82816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,292 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 MINI Countryman is for sale today.

From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This coupe has 93,292 kms. It's thunder grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
