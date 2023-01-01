Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

135,605 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV | NEW TIRES | BLUETOOTH | B/UP |

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV | NEW TIRES | BLUETOOTH | B/UP |

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173186
  • Stock #: 16422
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP7JC273337

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16422
  • Mileage 135,605 KM

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

