Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - a smart, sophisticated sedan that puts the power in your hands.

Back-up camera for confident maneuvering
Sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feel
Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly days

This Altima is designed to make your life easier and more comfortable. The back-up camera takes the stress out of parking, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak up the sun or gaze at the stars. And with heated seats for both the driver and passenger, youll stay warm and toasty no matter the weather.

The Altima 2.5 SV is the perfect choice for the modern, discerning driver. With its suite of advanced features and amenities, it seamlessly blends style, convenience, and performance - elevating every drive. Treat yourself to a truly exceptional automotive experience.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2018 Nissan Altima

120,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

SV

12430591

2018 Nissan Altima

SV

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP7JC256571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - a smart, sophisticated sedan that puts the power in your hands.

  • Back-up camera for confident maneuvering
  • Sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feel
  • Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly days

This Altima is designed to make your life easier and more comfortable. The back-up camera takes the stress out of parking, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak up the sun or gaze at the stars. And with heated seats for both the driver and passenger, you'll stay warm and toasty no matter the weather.

The Altima 2.5 SV is the perfect choice for the modern, discerning driver. With its suite of advanced features and amenities, it seamlessly blends style, convenience, and performance - elevating every drive. Treat yourself to a truly exceptional automotive experience.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2018 Nissan Altima