$16,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
SV
2018 Nissan Altima
SV
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - a smart, sophisticated sedan that puts the power in your hands.
- Back-up camera for confident maneuvering
- Sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feel
- Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly days
This Altima is designed to make your life easier and more comfortable. The back-up camera takes the stress out of parking, while the sunroof/moonroof lets you soak up the sun or gaze at the stars. And with heated seats for both the driver and passenger, you'll stay warm and toasty no matter the weather.
The Altima 2.5 SV is the perfect choice for the modern, discerning driver. With its suite of advanced features and amenities, it seamlessly blends style, convenience, and performance - elevating every drive. Treat yourself to a truly exceptional automotive experience.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-984-5094